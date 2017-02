Ground Search and Rescue crews are reminding people headed outdoors to make sure you’re prepared before you leave.

A hiker from Victoria was rescued this week, after spending two nights in the woods near Nanaimo.

Paul Berry says even if you’re only heading out for a day hike, you need to prepare for the unexpected.

Berry says if you do get lost, the best thing to do is stay in one place and try to make yourself as visible as possible.