The province has announced an investment of 40 million dollars to encourage British Columbians to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

Some of the money will be used to build out charging infrastructure at residences, businesses and along the roads and highways to make sure there are places to charge them up.

Some of the money will go to the Province’s Clean Energy Vehicle Program and will be distributed over the next three years to support continued point-of-sale purchase incentives of up to $5,000 for battery electric vehicles and $6,000 for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.