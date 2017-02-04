Canadian MPs debated U-S President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban and refugee ban this week.

Cowichan Malahat Langford MP Alistair MacGregor spoke in the House of Commons, asking the government to take a stronger stance on the issue. MacGregor says he thinks some MPs are afraid of rocking the boat with the United States…but that shouldn’t be the case.

The ban doesn’t allow nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries into the U.S. for 90 days as the government reviews its vetting process. It also puts a halt on refugees for 120 days.