A new app has been developed to help teens and young adults deal with mental health issues.

The Booster Buddy App was developed by Island Health, with support from Coast Capital Savings.

Lauren Fox with Island Health says the app was developed to help those from 15 to 24, which is a time in life when mental health concerns can arise.

She says the goal of the app was to provide coping tools in an accessible way.

Fox says they’ve been surprised to see how popular the app has become internationally and they’ve received requests to translate the apps into other languages.