The MP for Nanaimo Ladysmith brought a petition from the residents of Gabriola Island to the House of Commons in the opening days of the session.

Sheila Malcolmson told the House 5 new bulk anchorages for coal freighters around Gabriola is bad for climate change, the sensitive ecology, fisheries in the area and does not create any local jobs….

Members of the community have long been calling on the DFO to live up to its commitments to make science based decisions in conserving and protecting fish and fish habitat in the waters off Gabriola Island.