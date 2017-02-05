North Cowichan staff and council are preparing for the in-depth review of the current Official Community Plan and Urban Containment Boundary.

Mayor Jon Lefebure says staff have identified nine areas near the boundary to focus on for the big review. This review stems from many questions and concerns from residents in the Maple Bay corridor.

Lefebure says community input will be heavily considered when planning for any changes to the boundary. He says Place Speak – a new online forum where residents can share their thoughts on certain projects in the community – is expected to play a big role in the review process.