A petition has been launched, calling for paramedics to be included with fire and police when it comes to collective bargaining.

Proponent Josh Henshaw says the move would include paramedics as an essential service and provide access to binding arbitration if there’s a breakdown in negotiations.

He says a lot of people know about the work paramedics do, but don’t know about how their bargaining process works.

The initiative petition must collect signatures from 10 per cent of registered voters across B-C to be forwarded to the province for consideration.