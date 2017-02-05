There are actually some more concrete things happening around the Rogers Hometown Hockey event that will take place in Maffeo Sutton Park later this month.

Alan Britton, Manager of Parks Operations for the City of Nanaimo says the area for the outdoor rink is just about all prepped….

The actual Rogers Hometown Hockey Festival goes February 25th and 26th but there will be a number of events leading up to that weekend.

Parking in the roundabout at Maffeo Sutton Park will be closed today (from 5:30 am to 4:00 pm on Monday) and possibly again Wednesday to accommodate some of the set up.

City staff have begun installing Hometown Hockey street banners around Nanaimo as well.