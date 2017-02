The opening of a new skate park in Crofton is delayed due to the harsh winter in the Cowichan Valley.

North Cowichan Director of Parks and Rec Ernie Mansueti says due to cold weather and snow, the skate park is expected to be completed in March this year.

The park on Champlin Street will be about 48-hundred square feet, and will accommodate boarders, bikers and scooters of different skill levels.

The project was originally expected to be ready by January.