***CANCELLATIONS*** (Monday, Feb. 6, 2017)

SCHOOLS in DISTRICT 79 ARE CLOSED TODAY!

VIU Cowichan Campus including the CTC is closed

Schools in District 64 Saltspring Island are closed

School District 68 Nanaimo-Ladysmith IS OPEN but buses are not running

Penelakut Island school is closed

Duncan Christian School is closed

Queen Margarets School is closed

Queen of Angels and the Early Learning Centre are closed

Quw-utsun Smaneem Elementary is closed

Sunrise Waldorf School is closed

St Joseph School in Chemainus is Closed

Providence Farm is closed

One Step Ahead preschool is closed

Shawnigan Lake Community preschool, daycare and out of school care is closed

Arcadian Early Learning Daycare is closed

Pathways Childcare is closed

We’re All Sharing Together daycare is closed

Vancouver Island Childcare & More is closed

Valleyview Treatment Centre in Cobble Hill is closed

The COP office on Canada Ave is closed

Cowichan Tribes is closed

Healthy Beginnings Group at the Lake Cowichan Health Unit is cancelled

Canadian Vocational Training Centre is closed

Cowichan Transit continuing Winter Routing

Hulhetun Health Society in both Malahat and Halalt closed today

Handy DART is not running