***CANCELLATIONS*** (Monday, Feb. 6, 2017)
SCHOOLS in DISTRICT 79 ARE CLOSED TODAY!
VIU Cowichan Campus including the CTC is closed
Schools in District 64 Saltspring Island are closed
School District 68 Nanaimo-Ladysmith IS OPEN but buses are not running
Penelakut Island school is closed
Duncan Christian School is closed
Queen Margarets School is closed
Queen of Angels and the Early Learning Centre are closed
Quw-utsun Smaneem Elementary is closed
Sunrise Waldorf School is closed
St Joseph School in Chemainus is Closed
Providence Farm is closed
One Step Ahead preschool is closed
Shawnigan Lake Community preschool, daycare and out of school care is closed
Arcadian Early Learning Daycare is closed
Pathways Childcare is closed
We’re All Sharing Together daycare is closed
Vancouver Island Childcare & More is closed
Valleyview Treatment Centre in Cobble Hill is closed
The COP office on Canada Ave is closed
Cowichan Tribes is closed
Healthy Beginnings Group at the Lake Cowichan Health Unit is cancelled
Canadian Vocational Training Centre is closed
Cowichan Transit continuing Winter Routing
Hulhetun Health Society in both Malahat and Halalt closed today
Handy DART is not running
