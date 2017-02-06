The snow affected the morning commute on transit and on the roads and forced the closure of some schools.

A snowfall warning was re-issued by Environment Canada this (Mon) afternoon.

In the Cowichan Valley, the district cancelled classes for the day right of the bat and the VIU campus was closed.

But in the Nanaimo Ladysmith school district the schools, including VIU were open, although all of the VIU campuses are closed now.

Acting Superintendent, Scott Saywell says it’s not an easy decision to make…..