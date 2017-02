Environment Canada has re-issued another snowfall warning.

Bands of snow are rotating around a low pressure system which could drop another 5 centimeters of snow on our region.

In the meantime, Environment Canada says Nanaimo got hit with 35 centimeters of snow over the last 4 days.

Armel Castellan says there were several new snowfall records set…..

Castellan says it could have been worse.

He says Abbotsford got 18 centimeters in two hours when a band of heavy snow moved through the area.