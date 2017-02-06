There’s another hat in the ring to represent the Cowichan Valley in Victoria.
James Anderson, a plumber and gas fitter who lives and works in the Valley, says he is committed to lower taxes, a smaller government, and giving people more control over how they live their lives and use their property.
The 35 year old is a candidate of the Libertarian Party and says there are some misconceptions about the organization…..
Anderson will be running against the NDP’s Lori Iannidinardo, the Liberals’ Steve Housser, the Green Party’s Sonia Furstenau, and Ian Morrison who is running as an independent.