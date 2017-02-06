Lacking any permanent connection to his family and culture and without the

mental health supports that might have made a difference, an 18-year-old Métis youth in care took his own life in an act of desperation.

That’s according to an investigative report issued by British Columbia s Acting Representative for Children and Youth.

Alex Gervais drifted through 17 care placements over 11 years until he ultimately leapt through his Abbotsford hotel window on Sept. 18th, 2015.

Minister of Children and Family Development Stephanie Cadieux says she accepts the recommendations and changes are being made and more are coming…..

She says the Ministry is mandating 100 per cent compliance with the requirement to have a plan of care in place for all children and youth in government care.

She says those plans must include considerations around permanency, and cultural components if the child is Indigenous.