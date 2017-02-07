The MP for Nanaimo Ladysmith has told the House of Commons there are some concerns for her riding with regards to the Canada-European Union Trade Agreement.

Sheila Malcolmson says the New Democrats have proposed revisions and there are businesses on the Island that are concerned about the deal going forward…..

She says wineries are also concerned about the impacts of the deal.

The EU and Canada approved and signed CETA back in October but the European Parliament and EU national parliaments must approve the agreement before it can take full effect.