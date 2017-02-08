It’s been a busy week for North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP and other emergency responders, as winter weather wreaked havoc on our local roads.
Constable Amron Russell says they responded to more than 26 collisions since Friday.
Russell says RCMP have noticed pedestrians walking on roadways rather than sidewalks due to snow embankments or accumulations.
Pedestrians should also consider icy roads and try to stick to safe walking paths whenever possible.
With snow continuing through the evening, and freezing rain expected, Russell reminds motorists to leave extra time to get to your destination and drive to the conditions. She says posted speed limits are meant for optimal road conditions, and motorists should be traveling a lot slower in snowy and icy conditions.