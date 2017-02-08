A massive drug investigation in North Saanich has resulted in the seizure of more than $1-million in cash and multiple jerry cans full of GHB, the so-called date rape drug.

Police announced the seizure and arrests following a multi-jurisdictional investigation more than a year in the making.

It started in Dec. 2015, in Saanich.

Last June, a search warrant uncovered a drug lab at a home in the 2300-block of Ravenhill Road in Shawnigan Lake.

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the busts including two Shawnigan Lake residents.