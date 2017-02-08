The number of people calling the Cowichan Valley home has increased but not as much as the provincial average.

Statistics Canada is releasing numbers from the 2016 census and they show that the enumerated population of the Valley was 83,739, which represents a change from the last census, in 2011, of 4 point 2 percent.

It’s growing slower than the provincial average of 5 point 6 per cent and the national average which is 5 per cent.

More detailed data from Stats Can will be released throughout the year, including analyses of income, immigration, education, and labour.