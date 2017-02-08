The REDress project is returning to the Cowichan Valley for its second year.

It is an “art-turned-protest” display, where red dresses are hung from trees to represent Indigenous women lost to violent crime.

Kendra Thomas with Warmland Women’s Support Services Society, says the display is really meant to grab people’s attention, and stir them emotionally.

The REDress Project takes place this Saturday (11th) at Charles Hoey Park in Downtown Duncan. The one-day display supports Stolen Sisters Marches in Campbell River, Victoria and across the country.