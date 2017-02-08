Some homes and businesses in the Cowichan Valley may not have power restored until tomorrow, according to BC Hydro.

Spokesperon Karla Louwers says an increased amount of outages have been reported since 10pm Wednesdat night, peaking at 11 thousand affected customers on Thursday. Louwers says 15 crews in Duncan are working to restore power.

She says access is making it difficult for crews.

Louwers says once damage from other districts are cleaned up, their crews will be redirected to help in the Cowichan Valley.

She reminds residents that downed power lines should always be considered energized. Keep at least 10 metres away, and call 911.