The Cowichan Valley is hoping to become the next hot spot for tech in BC.

Amy Melmock, the CVRD Manager of Economic Development says funding from the Island Coastal Economic will be used to help develop a new tech strategy.

Melmock says the Cowichan Valley is considered one of the most connected regions in Canada, and the location and lifestyle offered here is a huge asset to attracting new investors. She say many of them are already gravitating to the Cowichan Valley, and this strategy will help support that growth.