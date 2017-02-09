RCMP is confirming carfentanil has arrived in illicit drugs in Nanaimo.

This, after lab tests have confirmed that a white powder, seized by investigators during a search warrant, was confirmed by Health Canada to be the deadly drug.

Carfentanil is 100 times stronger than fentanyl, which is itself 100 times more powerful than morphine.

It is extremely harmful and even the smallest particles of carfentanil can be fatal.

Police and VIHA are warning people to avoid using along, stagger the use of drugs with friends so someone can respond if necessary, carry and use naloxone and have an overdose plan.

Users are urged to use at an overdose prevention site.