Snow, sleet, heavy rain, fog and ice are just some of the challenging winter conditions you could encounter if you’re planning to travel throughout B.C. this Family Day long weekend. ICBC’s Lindsay Olsen says during the last few days, and many times this winter, ICBC’s Dial-a-Claim volumes go up significantly, every time there’s a snow storm.

Over the last three years, an average of three people have been killed on BC roads during the Family Day long weekend.

In preparation for the upcoming Family Day long weekend, BC Ferries has added some sailings during peak travel times.

Deborah Marshall says there are some extra sailings for Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay….

Travellers are advised to check the website for current conditions.