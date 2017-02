BC Ferries has a new president and CEO coming on board.

Mark Collins currently sits as VP of strategic planning and community engagement, and has been with BC Ferries since 2004.

Transportation Minister Todd Stone says it will be an exciting time for Collins to take over as BC will be introducing the first natural gas-fuelled ferries coming into service, and vehicle traffic is up around four-percent so far for the year.

Collins will take over for outgoing president Mike Corrigan on April 1st.