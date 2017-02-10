The Clements Hockey Classic will see Vancouver Canucks Alumni go up against some of our very own Cowichan Valley First Responders.

The game is all in support of the Clements Centre Society, to help them provide services and programs that enhance the lives of children and youth with special needs, adults with developmental disabilities, and their families.

Executive Director Dominic Rockall says there will be lots of fun and games at the event, in addition to the amazing hockey.

Puck drops at 7 – but autographs will be available starting at 5pm.

You can get tickets at the box office until 4pm Saturday. They will be available at the door as well – but for 2-dollars extra on top the ticket price.