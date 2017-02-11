Drinking water was named as the number one issue facing the Cowichan Valley Regional District, with 93-percent of respondents in support of developing strategies regarding water security planning.

Now through the end of the month, the CVRD is asking the community for input in watershed stresses, water security planning and the role the regional district should play in the future of the Cowichan Watershed.

Residents can share their input through PlaceSpeak – a new online community engagement platform – or check the CVRD website for more information.