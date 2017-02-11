The Globe and Mail reported this week that one in 5 sexual assault allegations are dismissed as unfounded.
The comment came from crunching the numbers in National Policing data.
In the House of Commons, MP for Nanaimo Ladysmith Sheila Macolmson told the government many women are reluctant to report sexual assault in the first place because of the system we have in place….
The Minister for the Status of Women says in the coming weeks the government plans to have in place a federal strategy on gender based violence.