There are lots of ways to celebrate Family Day in the Cowichan Valley!

Free family skate is taking place at the Fuller Lake Arena on Sunday from 3:15 to 4pm.

Swim for free Monday at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre from noon till 4pm.

The Cowichan Lake Sports Arena, Island Savings Centre and The Kerry Park Rec Centre will all be offering free family skating at different periods throughout the day on Monday. Free drop in sports is also available at the big stick from 1-3pm.

The Shawnigan Lake Museum is also hosting a free family event at the Community Centre from 1-3pm Monday.

The Youbou Community Bowling Alley will be offering free family bowling and free shoe rentals from 12 -3pm.