The MLA for the Cowichan Valley is preparing for his final sitting in the BC Legislature.

Bill Routley is back in Victoria on Tuesday, and says one of is top priorities is tackling the issue of affordability.

Routley says on top of affordable housing issues, there is also the matter of sky-high hydro rates.

Routley says the province needs to get back to working hand in hand with communities to bring affordable housing initiatives, and help ordinary Canadians.