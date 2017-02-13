New logo: Heart and Stroke Foundation (CNW Group/Heart and Stroke Foundation)

Throughout this month volunteer canvassers will be knocking on doors to share life-saving information and raise funds for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

They’ll be out on Vancouver Island too.

Foundation spokesperson Lea Silver says this year, cavassers will be encouraging Canadians to take the Heart and Stroke Risk Assessment….

Silver says the Jump Rope for Heart campaign will also be taking place in schools across the Island.

It aims to encourage children to participate in physical activity and eat healthy.