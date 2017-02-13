Thirty one percent of children in Duncan are living in poverty – making it the highest child poverty rate in an urban area in the entire province.

That’s according to a recent report by First Call: BC Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition. Cowichan Malahat Langford MP Alistair MacGregor says the statistics in BC are alarming.

Approximately 85% of the poor children in BC live in urban areas – with the highest in Duncan, Port Alberni and Prince Rupert. Victoria was listed in the report as having the third lowest chld poverty rate at 16-percent.