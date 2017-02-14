A man is recovering from his injuries after being assaulted on the Trans Canada Highway near Coronation Avenue in Duncan.
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Constable Amron Russell says around 10 o’clock Friday morning, a panhandler exchanged words with a motorist….
Witnesses reported seeing the suspect fleeing the scene in a red pickup truck.
He is described as being a white man, 30 years old, having dark curly or frizzy hair, a bushy beard, and he had a tattoo on one of his hands.
This incident happened in a busy location and police are asking anyone with information relating to the confrontation to call the detachment.
RCMP do have enforcement measures they could take in the way of fines for panhandlers but Russell says police have chosen to focus on prevention instead.
So police are trying to put a stop to the practice which, police say is a sure recipe for a pedestrian collision or a rear-ender.
Constable Amron Russell says police have been trying to discourage motorists from handing out cash by having officers stand on the medium with signs…..
Chief William Seymour, of Cowichan Tribes says he too, is concerned about panhandlers and their behavior.