A man is recovering from his injuries after being assaulted on the Trans Canada Highway near Coronation Avenue in Duncan.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Constable Amron Russell says around 10 o’clock Friday morning, a panhandler exchanged words with a motorist….

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect fleeing the scene in a red pickup truck.

He is described as being a white man, 30 years old, having dark curly or frizzy hair, a bushy beard, and he had a tattoo on one of his hands. This incident happened in a busy location and police are asking anyone with information relating to the confrontation to call the detachment.

RCMP do have enforcement measures they could take in the way of fines for panhandlers but Russell says police have chosen to focus on prevention instead.