There are over 21,000 signatures on a petition to move Family Day in BC to coincide with the rest of the country and with Presidents Day in the U.S.
The petition argues that many B.C. families, who are federal employees, business owners, or who conduct business across Canada and North America don’t get to celebrate Family Day with the rest of the province and that means the true spirit of Family Day is lost.
The petition, at Change.org is calling for B.C. to align its Family Day holiday with six other provinces, including Alberta and Ontario, which hold it a week later on the third Monday of February.
The call to “Unite Family Day” is supported by B.C.’s Green party leader Andrew Weaver and New Democrat MLA David Eby.
B.C.’s Family Day has been in place since 2013 and differs from the rest of the country in an effort to promote local tourism and to allow local residents to visit ski resorts on their own day.