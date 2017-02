The Wounded Warrior Run B-C is getting ready for the 2017 run down Vancouver Island.

The team members will begin their journey in Port Hardy on Monday.

Co-founder Allan Kobayashi says he hopes by sharing his story, he encourages others to come forward.

Kobayashi says over the years since the run began, he’s noticed more people talking about P-T-S-D and also more people coming forward asking for help.