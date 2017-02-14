After over a year of planning, North Cowichan has adopted it’s Parks and Trail Master Plan.

Mayor Jon Lefebure says the plan will act as an overarching document over the next 15 years to guide council’s decisions on how to improve the outdoor recreation in the community. He says public participation was a huge part of building this document – and it includes everything from biking, hiking and trail riding on horses.

Community Conversations were held in Chemainus, Crofton and Duncan in April last year, where close to 100 comments were received.