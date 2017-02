Home For Sale Sign in Front of New House

Home sales in January dipped 5-percent compared to last year, according to the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board.

Lovina Miller with DFH Real Estate says the decrease in sales is because there are not as many active listings for single family homes compared to the year before.

Last month, the benchmark price reported for a single family home in Duncan was 348-thousand dollars. That’s up 14 percent from January 2016.