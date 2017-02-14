The speech from the throne has indicated the government will be providing some financial relief to citizens in the 2017 Budget.

Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon says, with a projected budget surplus of 2 point 2 billion dollars, the province is in a position to pay us back…..

Details on how that will happen will be released in the provincial budget which comes down next Tuesday.

There will also be something for municipalities…..

The Premier has also announced that former federal cabinet minister David Emerson will be the province s new trade envoy to the United States.

He will work with the Canadian and U.S. governments to get a new softwood lumber deal.