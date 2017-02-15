An 81 year old Nanaimo man has been arrested in relation to a number of sexual assaults that happened in Central Saanich between 1975 and 1986.

Central Saanich Police Corporal Dan Cottingham says police are concerned there may be other victims and hope they will come forward….

The investigation is ongoing and police are mum on whether or not there is any relationship between the 4 victims that have come forward.

Cottingham says the suspect, Geradus Wilhelmus Peters lived in Central Saanich when the incidents took place, he was not in a position of authority over the victims and may have worked as a stone mason.

He was arrested at a private home in Nanaimo. (sv feb 15-17)