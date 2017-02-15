One down, 11 to go.

RCMP exercised enforcement on a Nanaimo marijuana dispensary this week, shut it down and charged the owner with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police moved on this particular dispensary because it was located next to a daycare.

Constable Gary O’Brien says there are 11 other illegal dispensaries operating in Nanaimo and they have all been put on notice…

Despite the proliferation of dispensaries all over the region, the businesses cannot sell marijuana to the public from a storefront, even if they have a license to produce the product.

An individuals, even if they have a license to possess marijuana, cannot purchase it from the storefront.