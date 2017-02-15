The BC Forest Discovery Centre is one big step closer in the “Full Steam Ahead” Project to restore the shay locomotive.

Peninsula Co-Op donated 20-thousand dollars to the project. Chair of the Fundraising Committee Jack Peake says this donation is significant to bringing the restoration project close to completion.

Penny Sopel is the Marketing and Community Relations Manager with Peninsula Co-Op. She says the historical value of the BC Forest Discovery Centre to the Cowichan Valley was a key motivation behind the donation.

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Penny-exciting.wav The donation brings fundraising to $80,000, out of their $125,000 goal.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre operates as a non-profit that preserves about 5-thousand historical artifacts to inform and educate the public on the local forest industry.