With the provincial election approaching in May, candidates will be thrown into heavy campaigning as soon as the writ drops.

Three area directors at the Cowichan Valley Regional District are on the ballot. Board Chair Jon Lefebure says if one of these candidates are successful, the board will have a decision to make. North Cowichan Council faced a similar situation when councillor Jean Crowder was successful in the 2004 federal election.

CVRD Area Directors have the option of sending an alternate to take their place at up to three board meetings, if needed.