Island Health is looking to raise awareness of the severity of overdose deaths throughout the province.

Medical Health Officer Doctor Charmaine Enns says overdoses are a problem everywhere, even in smaller communities….

Enns says compared to 2015, the rate of overdoses has gone up 156 per cent.

She notes there have been no deaths in supervised consumptions sites, or overdose prevention sites.