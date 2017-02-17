A ten million dollar injection into the Island Economic Trust came as welcome news to the organization.

The province says the organization has a successful model to support job creation and economic diversification in the Central South Island Region and the North Island-Sunshine Coast Region.

Mayor of Duncan and the Chair of the Economic Trust, Phil Kent says the money gives the organization a measure of certainty….

The Trust has committed almost 50 million dollars to more than 160 economic development projects in more than 60 communities since it was established in 2006.

Those projects include the Deep Bay Marine Field Station, the Cowichan Farm Incubator, Gibsons Public Market, the Salish Sea Marine Trail, the Sunshine Coast Trail, the Remote Regions Enhanced Marketing Plan and the Sunshine Coast Regional Signage Strategy. (sv feb 17-17)