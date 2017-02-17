Step one, for getting all the ducks in a row for election day in BC, is to make sure your name is going to be on the voter’s list.

Andrew Watson, with Elections BC, says voter registration notices have been mailed out to about one point 9 million households across the province…

If you don’t get the mailout, you can register to vote on-line at elections bc.

There will be enumerators making door to door visits in selected high mobility neighbhourhoods and registration drives will be held in local malls, community centres and post secondary campuses. (sv feb 16-17)