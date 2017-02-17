Rules surrounding wood stoves and outdoor burning in North Cowichan may be changing in the near future.

North Cowichan Council have directed staff to draft a bylaw to amend the Fire Protection Bylaw to include a number of items to help improve air quality in the Valley.

Mayor Jon Lefebure says one item talks about changes to woodstove use.

Lefebure says there was some concern from council surrounding residents who purchased new wood stoves with a high EPA rating.

The proposed bylaw would ban open burning within the urban containment boundaries in North Cowichan.