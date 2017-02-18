The Province and a Prince Rupert area Band have reached multiple agreements to ensure benefits for First Nations as a result of the construction and operation of a liquefied natural gas facility in the area.
Premier Christy Clark says the LNG industry is an unprecedented opportunity to create jobs and economic prospects for First Nations people….
Besides access to employment and training, First Nations people will participate in ongoing environmental monitoring, there will be business opportunities for them in the construction and operation of the project.