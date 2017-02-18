One of the world’s top marine explorers will be visiting Chemainus Secondary School to share what it takes to be a modern day explorer.

Jill Heinerth holds the record for going farther into deep water caves than any woman in history, and wants to inspire students to dream big.

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s Explorer-In-Residence will talk to students about her interesting career and how she got there.

After her presentation, students will have the opportunity to interview her, and talk in small group sessions about career paths, and breaking down social barriers.