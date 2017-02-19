The Province will be introducing a new tax credit for BC’s volunteer firefighters and search and rescue volunteers in the next budget.

Minister of State for Emergency Preparedness, Naomi Yamamoto says, subject to legislative approval, thousands of volunteers throughout the province may soon be eligible for a non-refundable tax credit…..

Colin Weibe, VP for the Search and Rescue Association says the tax credit will relieve some of the financial burden carried by volunteers who have to purchase a variety of personal protection equipment in their role with search and rescue or volunteer firefighting.