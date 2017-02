A Chemainus man facing charges of second degree murder and attempted murder will face a preliminary inquiry on Monday.

25 year old Colin John is charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of Derek Descoteau in May last year, as well as attempted murder of a 16 year old girl in the same incident.

A judge will decide at the inquiry if there is enough evidence for John to stand trial.

John has been in custody since the incident on May 20th last year.