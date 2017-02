Some of the electoral districts have changed slightly for the upcoming election in BC.

Andrew Watson is with Elections BC.

Elections BC is busy these days trying to get voters registered and notices have been sent to one point 9 million households throughout the province.

Enumerators will be out in high mobility and new neighbourhoods beginning in early March to try to account for eligible voters.

There are about 3.4 million eligible voters in BC.

Election day is May 9th.